BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

