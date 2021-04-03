Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,294,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 197,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD opened at $86.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

