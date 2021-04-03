Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Decreases By 18.0%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 679,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 4,886,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The9 has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $89.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.56% of The9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

