Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 67,856 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000.

FTSM remained flat at $$59.97 during trading on Friday. 900,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,930. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

