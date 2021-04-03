Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 707,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

