20,704 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,117,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

