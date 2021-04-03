IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 716,500 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in IMARA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IMARA by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMRA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IMARA from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMARA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of IMARA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,223. IMARA has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

IMARA Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

