Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PDEX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.06. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 771.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

