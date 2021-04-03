Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.63. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $141.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.