extraDNA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One extraDNA token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $326,928.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,811.68 or 0.99911417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.67 or 0.00821298 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.81 or 0.00407261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.33 or 0.00307918 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00098702 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002306 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

extraDNA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

