Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Intrusion stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 356,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $442.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $735,991. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

