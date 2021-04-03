ITO Utility Token (IUT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $275,876.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 73.7% lower against the dollar. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00075565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00288339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00094045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00779285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015527 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

