Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLIX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of CLIX opened at $84.72 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.