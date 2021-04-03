Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextDecade.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextDecade by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 52,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NextDecade by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextDecade by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.63 on Monday. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

