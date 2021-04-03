Field & Main Bank Acquires 60 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $373.38 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.75. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.