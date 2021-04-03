Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 920,180 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,180 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1,299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 225,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 279,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -618.23. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

