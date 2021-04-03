Field & Main Bank Sells 750 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Field & Main Bank lessened its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 763.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,873,000.

XHB stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $71.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

