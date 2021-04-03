Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $310,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $422,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $371.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

