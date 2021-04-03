frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in frontdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in frontdoor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $55.20 on Monday. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.