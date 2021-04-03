Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,806 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,048,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

