Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $93.76 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

