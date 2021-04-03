13,720 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after buying an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,578,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $159.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,449.13, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

