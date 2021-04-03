Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 407,356 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407,356 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,386,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

LITE stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

