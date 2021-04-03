Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 124,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

