Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $32.00

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 319,174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Yelp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 137,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YELP opened at $41.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. Yelp has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

