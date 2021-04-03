Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $32.00

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE YELP opened at $41.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. Yelp has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.28 and a beta of 1.44.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.
