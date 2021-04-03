Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

