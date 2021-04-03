Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 60.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $218.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day moving average is $233.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.