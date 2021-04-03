Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

