Interval Partners LP Invests $950,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

