JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,236,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $139,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $133.03 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $86.25 and a one year high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

