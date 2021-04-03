Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.22 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $77.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.