ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 340,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DISH Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $13,448,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

DISH stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

