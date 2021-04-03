ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $158.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

