Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Has $313,000 Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.05 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

