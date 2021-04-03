Interval Partners LP Purchases New Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Parsons at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Parsons by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

PSN opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

