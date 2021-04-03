Interval Partners LP Sells 85,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Interval Partners LP reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

