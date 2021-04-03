RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Position Reduced by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lessened its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

RNR opened at $165.00 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

