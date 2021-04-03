Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Update

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 738,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RAVN stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

