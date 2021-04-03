MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MDJM at the end of the most recent quarter.

MDJM stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. MDJM has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

