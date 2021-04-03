Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Tops $4.44 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $39,190.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00054207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.00680802 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028129 BTC.

About Minereum

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,813,797 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.