EMC Capital Management Makes New Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,186,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 86.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

