Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 194.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,096 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.34% of Sumo Logic worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 138,494.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,581,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.01. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

