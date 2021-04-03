Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.