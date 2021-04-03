SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 346,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SC Health alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in SC Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SC Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SC Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in SC Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SC Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

SC Health stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. SC Health has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.