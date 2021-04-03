Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

