Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $26,474.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $853.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

