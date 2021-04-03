Berman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

