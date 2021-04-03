Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,982,000 after buying an additional 453,604 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

