EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

