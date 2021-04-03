Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 117 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Roku by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $331.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.82 and a 200 day moving average of $315.68. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of -395.12 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

